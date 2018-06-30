Malawi Prison warders shoot granny

Police in Ntcheu are investigating prison warders in Ntcheu who accidentally shot in the neck an 80 year old grand mother during a pandemonium at a forest reserve.

Ntcheu public relations officer Hastings Chigaru confirmed the incident but said he was yet to get details on the shooting incident.

But district forestry officer Ida Mkwezalamba said the granny, Alice Kanyesela was shot at Dzonzi forest when the prison warders were called in to quell violence.

“The prison warders were shooting in the air to scare away people, unfortunately, one bullet strayed and hit her in the neck,” she said.

The bullet is still inside her body and doctors are battling it to have it out, according to relatives.

Ntcheu prison officer in charge Paul Kholovala refused to comment, saying he was on leave.

In Mulanje, a forestry guard is in prison for shooting to kill a charcoal maker who was found ferrying down trees on the mountain, raising issues of use of state weapons and preference of human life or trees.

