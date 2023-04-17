Malawi Prisons hires new boss

April 17, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
Malawi Prisons Service (MPS) has hired a new Commissioner General.
He is Masauko Ng’ombeyagwada Wiskot who has been picked from retirement.

Ng’ombeyagwada Wiskot
According to spokesperson for the Malawi Prison Services, Chimwemwe Shaba, the appointment is with effect from 25 March, 2023.
Wiskot replaces Grace Wandika  Phiri who has been redeployed to Office of the President and Cabinet as Principal Secretary.
It is not known why Wandika Phiri has been fired from the Malawi Prisons Service.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
First Lady urges women never to give up on gender equality

First Lady Monica Chakwera has urged women not to give up on their quest to achieve 50 percent gender equality...

Close