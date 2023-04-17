Malawi Prisons hires new boss

Malawi Prisons Service (MPS) has hired a new Commissioner General.

He is Masauko Ng’ombeyagwada Wiskot who has been picked from retirement.

According to spokesperson for the Malawi Prison Services, Chimwemwe Shaba, the appointment is with effect from 25 March, 2023.

Wiskot replaces Grace Wandika Phiri who has been redeployed to Office of the President and Cabinet as Principal Secretary.

It is not known why Wandika Phiri has been fired from the Malawi Prisons Service.

