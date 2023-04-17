Malawi progressing well in migration management-IOM

International Organization for Migration (IOM) Regional Director for Southern Africa, Ashraf El Nour has said Malawi is making good progress in the work of migration management.

He made the remarks on Friday in Lilongwe during dissemination workshop for Migration Governance Indicators (MGI) assessment report for Malawi which was organized by IOM in collaboration with Ministry of Homeland Security.

El Nour said that the country is moving in a right track in as far as migration management is concerned.

“What I have observed from the report which has been presented today is that a lot of progress has been made by Malawi on migration management, for example in 2020 Malawi Government adopted the 1990 International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention.

“The adopted framework respects migrants’ rights to work in the foreign countries with their families and that is a huge progress which Malawi made as not many countries globally adopted that framework and I hope that will encourage other countries also to join,” El Nour said.

He added that, the country has also done well on Diaspora engagement particularly by developing the strategy and the framework aimed at incorporating county’s citizens that are outside the country on various issues concerning the country.

He further said that his organization will continue to work with the government through the Ministry of Homeland Security in making different interventions that would help to fully enhance the migration system of the country.

“We have been working closely with the Ministry of Homeland Security as we share the same mandate from migration and immigration, among others we have been working with them on the development of the national migration policy for the country.

“What is left is to update that policy and make sure that it should be adopted and we want also to link that to another policy on labour migration, after everything we want to make sure that the migration system of the country is modernized,” he said.

On his part, Ministry of Homeland Security Principal Secretary (P/S), Oliver Kumbambe hailed IOM for supporting government in improving the country’s migration system.

He also urged other organizations in the country to also join the government in implementing programmes aimed at dressing issues concerning migration in the country.

