Malawi  prophets group reinstates Mbewe as chairperson, Hara to deputize

January 29, 2021 Watipaso Mzungu - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Prophetic Ministries Association of Malawi (PROMAM) has reinstated Prophet David Mbewe to the position of chairperson, with Senior Prophet Justice Hara deputizing him.

Prophet Mbewe: Reinstated chairperson–Photo by Watipaso Mzungu, Nyasa Times
Senior Prophet Har: Deputy chairperson

Both Mbewe and the association’s General Secretary (GS), Prophet Lex Kalolo, confirmed the development in separate interviews on Wednesday.

Mbewe – who heads Living Word Evangelical Church (LIWEC) – had earlier resigned from his position to take up a similar position at Freedom of Worship Association of Malawi (FWAM).

Kalolo told Nyasa Times on Friday that after thoughtful discussions, the association resolved to reinstate the LIWEC founder and overseer.

“We are excited to welcome him back. We pledge him all the support so that he fulfills his mission at the association,” he said.

Mbewe said he has already started discharging his duties as chairperson of the association.

Mangochi Kabwafu
Mangochi Kabwafu
2 hours ago

Kagwereni uko DZIMBAVA inu.

kunyenga ana a mulungu
kunyenga ana a mulungu
4 hours ago

Mbava number 1 ndi mbava number 2. Zimvekere ndi zi ma prophets LOL 😂 

