Malawi public hospitals to have A&E: Minister Muluzi says health ministry to construct accident emergency care units

Minister of Health, Atupele Muluzi, says the ministry will soon start constructing accident emergency care units in all district hospitals along the M1 road and some central hospitals in the country.

Muluzi disclosed this in an interview when he visited Ntcheu District Hospital recently to appreciate the extent of damage caused by fire which gutted down part of the facility on January 4, 2018.

The minister said it was sad to note that district hospitals along the M1 road such as Ntcheu have no A&E (accident and emergency) care units, a development he said makes it difficult for such facilities to handle road accident victims whenever an accident occurs.

“We are now in a process of establishing accident emergency services in all the district hospitals along the M1 road where we will see the facilities being upgraded. The hospitals will have an emergency unit which will also include an ambulance with support from World Bank,” said Muluzi.

Muluzi said the first phase will cost about three million US dollars (about K2.2 billion).

The minister said his ministry anticipates that the project will go a long way in addressing some of the challenges that arise when accidents occur, where victims fail to get proper medical care and support due to lack of skilled personnel and equipment.

According to Muluzi, the personnel that will be manning the accident emergency care units will be going for training soon.

He disclosed that the first phase will cover Ntcheu and Dedza district hospitals before constructing such units at Kamuzu and Queen Elizabeth Central Hospitals and Balaka district hospital.

“Our wish is to see these accident emergency units be operational soon. Ntcheu and Dedza district hospitals lie along the M1 road and whenever road accidents occur, these are the hospitals that handle the victims, hence the need to be considered first,” said Muluzi.

Ntcheu District Health Officer, Dr Mike Chisema welcomed the development, saying it will help the facility to provide quality health care to accident victims in times of need.

“This is a good development as you know accidents occur anytime and this will help us to have a ready team that will be able to handle the victims when it happens,” said Chisema

