Malawi pushes for funds for LDCs to avert climate change

Malawi Government, through the Ministry of Forestry and Natural Resources, has asked developed countries to fulfill their commitment of aiding the country with finances to help it avert adverse effects of climate change.

The portfolio’s Minister, Nancy Tembo, made the plea on Thursday at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Lilongwe on the sidelines of a send-off ceremony for Malawian delegates who are leaving for Scotland to attend the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

In a separate interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), Minister Tembo said Malawi is in dire of support to moderate effects of climate change.

She further said government has lined up a number of plans which need urgent funding, including those to do with restoration of environment.

“When you look around, you will see that our mountains are bare. We need to replenish the environment by planting trees which will also need human resources; and for that, we need monetary support to achieve this,” said Tembo.

She further said through the conference, Malawi will push for the release of funds amounting to $100 billion (over MK815.4 billion), which western countries previously promised to donate to least developed countries as a mitigating factor in climate change.

“This money will help us a lot in achieving some of our planned strategies because, right now, we lack the capacity to implement many of our plans in education, agriculture, environment and other sectors.

“We thank the UK Government for making it possible that our citizens should attend this conference and it is our sincere hope that they will tap knowledge which will be of paramount importance to the country,” she said.

In his remarks, British High Commissioner, David Beer, said climate change is a global phenomenon which needs collaborative efforts.

Beer said Malawi has been devastated with effects of climate change, including floods, cyclones and droughts, such that it is critical for the country to be bailed out with adequate funding.

The British envoy further expressed hope that Malawi would carry influence on behalf of least developed countries at the Summit in reference to President Lazarus Chakwera’s recent ascent to the throne of Southern African Development Community (SADC).

“As SADC Chair, Malawi will play a critical role at this summit on two fronts, as there will be global outcomes as well for the least developed countries (LDCs) with an ultimatum for financial drive boost,” said Beer.

The SADC position, as recently agreed during a Council of Ministers meeting, is to demand for the promised funding as the process of accessing it is cumbersome, hence derailing of projects that are meant to pacify the effects of climate change.

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, is the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference scheduled to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, between 31 October and 12 November 2021, under the presidency of the United Kingdom.

