Malawi qualify for CHAN after Zimbabwe disqualification

Malawi National Football Team has qualified for the Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) second round without kicking a ball after their opponents Zimbabwe’s failure to get Fifa suspension lifted.

Zimbabwe FA was disqualified by Fifa alongside Kenya FA over political interference in the running of the association.

However, Confederation of African Football (CAF) had indicated that the match would be played if Fifa lift the suspension two weeks before the fixture, which is July 23, according to a press statement from Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

Reads the letter from CAF to FAM: “We are referring to the suspension of Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) by Fifa congress from all football activities.

“Unfortunately, the association of Zimbabwe did not fulfil the criteria set by Fifa congress and is still under suspension.

“Therefore, we hereby confirm to you that the clause indicated in the draw procedure is applied. In case the Zimbabwe FA suspension is not lifted two weeks before its first match, it will be considered loser and eliminated from the competition.

“Consequently, all the matches of Zimbabwe in the frame of the first round of the CHAN are cancelled and consequently, Malawi is qualified to the second round.”

Malawi will face the winner between Zambia and Mozambique in the second round.

Meanwhile, the Flames coach Mario Marinica has not returned from Cosafa Cup because he wants to spy on Zambia and Mozambique who are still in the competition.

Malawi was eliminated in the group stages after one win, one draw and one loss.

Malawi has never qualified for CHAN, which is a competition for African countries for players for local leagues.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!