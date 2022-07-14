Court rules in favour of Mwanamvekha in preliminary application in IMF figures falsification case

A court in Lilongwe has ruled that the state should amend its charge sheets in a case in which former Finance minister Joseph Mwanamvekha is accused of falsifying IMF figures.

Mwanamvekha and his co-accused, former Reserve Bank of Malawi governor, Dalitso Kabambe, appeared in court today.

In the court, Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Chimwaza ruled in favour of Mwanamvekha and Kabambe who applied to have the State amend his Charge sheet.

Mwanamvekha was challenging his first count of abuse of office which its particulars stated that him and Kabambe in the year 2019 abused their offices by procuring officers in the financial markets department of RBM to falsify gross liability and net reserve base returns calculated to the IMF.

In the Application Mwanamvekha wanted the State to amend the Charge sheet to include the officials he influenced and when exactly did that happen.

In her ruling, Chimwaza ruled in favour of Mwanamvekha saying the State has to include the officers and exact time the influencing took place.

Court has since given the State 14 days yo file an amended charge sheet.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!