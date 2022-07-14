Mulli, former SPC Muhara out on bail
Lilongwe’s Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Chimwaza has granted bail to former Secretary to President and Cabinet Lloyd Muhara and businessman Leston Mulli who were arrested on Monday on allegations that they swindled the Reserve Bank of Malawi of K30 billion.
They have since paid a K500,000 cash bond, one surety bonded at K10 million, appear at area 30 Police headquarters once every fortnight and not to interference with state witnesses.
Muhara and Mulli have been charged with two counts namely; Conspiracy to defraud and Abuse of office.
Levison Mangani, State Prosecutor has told the Court that these are holding charges.
He says, the State will at a later stage disclose number of witnesses they intend to parade.