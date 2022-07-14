Mulli, former SPC Muhara out on bail

They have since paid a K500,000 cash bond, one surety bonded at K10 million, appear at area 30 Police headquarters once every fortnight and not to interference with state witnesses.

Muhara and Mulli have been charged with two counts namely; Conspiracy to defraud and Abuse of office.

Levison Mangani, State Prosecutor has told the Court that these are holding charges.

He says, the State will at a later stage disclose number of witnesses they intend to parade.