Malawi Queens beat Northern Ireland 47-43 in World Netball Cup
Malawi Queens stayed third in Group F table on Monday after seeing off Northern Ireland 47-43 in the ongoing World Netball Cup at M&S Arena in Liverpool.
The Queens accuracy in shooting won the game and towering shooter Joyce Mvula was once again imperious and helped Malawi clinch victory.
Malawi led 22-20 at half-time and moved nine up in the quarter before Northern Ireland cut the margin to 34-32.
As the United Kingdom-based Manchester Thunder player, Mvula hit 30 goals from 31 shots, Malawi controlled the last quarter.
Jane Chimaliro also notched 15 goals from her 18 attempts while in contrast, Northern Ireland’s shooting lacked accuracy as they finished with a below-par percentage of 74 compared with Malawi’s 91.
Malawi, after three successive wins, face world champions Australia next and then fellow Africans, Zimbabwe.
In the second stage, Malawi’s Queens are now in Group F which has six teams—Group A winners Australia, Group B winners New Zealand, Barbados who finished third in Group B, Zimbabwe and Northern Ireland.
Griffin Saenda, coach for Malawi Queens, said he was pleased with the winning streak and hope his charges will not switch off.
While,Northern Ireland head coach Dan Ryan they showed a sense of character. against a great side.
Promote netball and basketball only sport we are good at
Thanks a lot our ladies of wisdom. You are our pride in Malawi. Please keep it up!!! Special thanks to Joyce Mvula. Very beautiful lady with good structure and behavior. We heard that you were nursing an injury in UK and that was a very good reason enough to excuse yourself from this tournament. But alas!! you are not like Mwawi Kumwenda who is proud of herself. Too much milandu and kuzimva. Keep it up Joyce. We love you and wish you all the best. I’m sure Malawi will keep you as our future Netball National Team Couch. God bless… Read more »
You sons of gods in the state house. Build the queens a national arena. They are the only thing going for us in this spiritless decrepit republic. Netball is all we are good at. Enhance. Build arenas and lets start to host international tournaments…. I would build it in salima or livingstonia to attract tourism. Get off your asses you old donkey farts and do something good for a change. Dwibs
