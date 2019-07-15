Prophet Mbewe condemns ‘evil’ demonstrations: ‘Malawi needs peace’

Prophet David Mbewe the Founder of Living Word Evangelistic Church has condemned Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and some opposition political parties for perpetrating demonstrations with the aim of bringing chaos in the country.

Mbewe made the condemnation on Sunday when Vice President, Everton Chimulirenji presided over the presentation of certificates to 204 members of his church at Shalom Mount Valley in Machinga.

Quoting Corinthians 13 verse 13, Mbewe said the violent demonstrations show lack of love amongst Malawians.

“I am not a politician but burning police offices, damaging roads and causing political unrest will not help Malawians.

“I would like to advise politicians to realise that there is someone who is above all of us. If we continue destroying our country, one day we will all suffer,” Mbewe said.

He said no responsible leader can encourage people to set ablaze a police station, hospitals, school and other public offices.

Mbewe said politicians can only be liked by people if they demonstrate love for their followers without sowing seeds of divisions.

Two opposition parties Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM have backed demonstrations organised by the civil society organisations calling for MEC Chairperson, Justice Jane Ansah, to step down for allegedly mismanaging the May 21, 2019 elections.

On both occasions HRDC organised the demonstrations (June 20 and July 4, 2019), they called for peaceful marches and on police to arrest any violent demonstrators.

Chairperson of the Publicity Committee of the function, Ivy Kaluwa described Chimulirenji’s attendance as a blessing to the church.

“You have demonstrated that you are a God fearing person and this will go a long way in the history of our church,” Kaluwa said.

During the service, Chimulirenji presented certificates to 204 members of the church who were baptized on the day.

Chimulirenji also donated K1 million to the church.

