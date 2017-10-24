Malawi Queens face Australia in World Fast5opening match

The Malawi National Netball Team (The Queens) will start their 2017 World Fast5 Netball Series campaign against the world netball ranking number one heavy weight and host Australia (The Diamonds) in what will

also be the opening match of the tournament on Saturday October 28.

The competition which has brought together six top netball countries is expected to be played from Octobet 28-29.

Malawi left the country on October 22 without their star-power Mwai Kumwenda who was expelled by the Netball Association of

Malawi (NAM) for reporting late in camp.

It is known fact that Malawi has never beaten Australia despite meeting in various

competitions a thing which is making many netball followers to have some doubts whether the Queens are going to break the history

considering a number of negative issues that bedevilled the team before they left the country.

Last year Malawi managed to finish on position 3 in the same competition after beating Jamaica, England and South Africa.

Malawi will play their second game against England and finish their Saturday fixture with Jamaica.

On Sunday October 29 the Queens will play two games against South Africa and New Zealand.

