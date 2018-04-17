Malawi Queens’ Mwawi retains top scorer, Lwazi top assist at Commonwealth Games

April 17, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Despite Malawi not winning any medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast, Australia, Malawi Queens’ top shooter, Mwawi Kumwenda, retained the top scorer accolade while team-mate Takondwa Lwazi  was named among top-five goal assists.

Lwazi top-five assists

Mwasinga top scorer again

Kumwenda claimed 254 baskets out of 274 attempts, representing a 92.7 percent scoring rate in six games.

She was followed by Jamaica Sunshine Girls’ Jhaniele Fowler-Reid who had 231 baskets from 247 attempts, translating to 93.5 percent scoring rate in seven matches.

The towering shooter said she is “so glad” to retain the top scorer back-to-back.

She said her shooting accuracy was much better to the 2014 games in Glasgow.

Kumwenda paid tribute to her team-mates and all around her for the support.

Malawi Queens finished seventh after winning four games and lost twice to England and Uganda.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes