Malawi Queens’ Mwawi retains top scorer, Lwazi top assist at Commonwealth Games

Despite Malawi not winning any medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast, Australia, Malawi Queens’ top shooter, Mwawi Kumwenda, retained the top scorer accolade while team-mate Takondwa Lwazi was named among top-five goal assists.

Kumwenda claimed 254 baskets out of 274 attempts, representing a 92.7 percent scoring rate in six games.

She was followed by Jamaica Sunshine Girls’ Jhaniele Fowler-Reid who had 231 baskets from 247 attempts, translating to 93.5 percent scoring rate in seven matches.

The towering shooter said she is “so glad” to retain the top scorer back-to-back.

She said her shooting accuracy was much better to the 2014 games in Glasgow.

Kumwenda paid tribute to her team-mates and all around her for the support.

Malawi Queens finished seventh after winning four games and lost twice to England and Uganda.

