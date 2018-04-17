I want my Mzimba Central constituency back, says former MP Kachali

Former Mzimba Central Parliamentarian Joseph Mavuto Kachali has embarked on an aggressive bid to reclaim the constituency, saying he desires to finish the development works he started.

Kachali who was Member of Parliament (MP) for Mzimba Central from 2012 to 2014, won the seat on an independent ticket in a fiercely contested by-election in October 2012 following the death of the then Legislator for the area Professor Donton Mkandawire.

Kachali lost to the incumbent independent MP Henry Mpofu Shaba in the 2014 tripartite elections.

Shaba and Rumphi based businessman Aram Beza who is a likely candidate for the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are undoubtedly the major stumbling blocks in Kachali’s unrelenting quest to win back what he insists is his constituency.

In an interview, Kachali despised Shaba and Beza, saying he will beat them in the incoming election because of his enviable track record.

“During my two year stint as a Law Maker for Mzimba Central, I initiated development projects that are still benefiting people in the constituency. It’s people’s wish that I come back to continue from where I stopped and come up with more development so that they continue benefiting,” Kachali told Nyasa Times.

He cites bridges, classroom blocks and boreholes as some of the development projects he implemented in his two year tenure.

A holder of a Bachelors Degree in Community Development, an Advanced Diploma in Business Management and shrewd businessman in construction and sanitation, Kachali wants to go back to the National Assembly on a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ticket.

“Being someone with a community development background, I have analyzed some of the manifestos of these political parties we have. The DPP’s manifesto augers well with my development agenda for Mzimba Central”.

Added Kachali; “Honestly, you cannot rule out a manifesto which talks of empowering young people through establishment of Community Technical Colleges, a manifesto which talks of development in the Northern Region like the Njakwa-Livingstonia road, Mombela University, construction of tarmac roads in Mzuzu City and many other development plans”.

Like all other constituencies in Mzimba District, Mzimba Central is vast.

Kachali, if elected again, will have to grapple with the daunting task of satisfying a sparse population living mostly in far remote places and heavily reliant on farming.

“I will start with creating a road network which will enable people travel from one place to another and transport their farm produce to established and reliable markets so that they realize maximum benefits from their hard work,” Kachali assures.

Malawi will hold her second tripartite elections in about twelve months time and it is just inevitable that aspirants for public office, like Kachali, lay bare their plans so that the electorate would make an informed choice.

