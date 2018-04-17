Malawi police arrest 2 for give medicine theft

April 17, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Malawi Police in Mzuzu have arrested a watchman and a businessman for allegedly stealing medicine from a government health facility.

According to Police in Mzuzu, they have arrested a watchman at Mapale Health Centre, Boss Bongololo and businessman Jossica Mzumara.

The police say the medicine was stolen from the health centre and it is suspected that Bongololo stole the said medicine and sold them to Mzumara who put them on the market for sale before the law enforcers pounced on him.

zikomo
Guest
zikomo

STEALING STARTS FROM THE CAPITAL HILL GOIND DOWNWARDS……..ECHI DPP CHIPANI CHA MBAMVA-……..MCP 2019 BOMA

4 minutes ago

