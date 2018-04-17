Immigration northern region chief out on bail

A magistrate court in Lilongwe has released on bail the Immigration Department northern region chief, Richard Chadwala and three of his juniors who were arrested last week on allegations of running a multi-million illegal immigrants syndicate.

Chadwala and the other three suspects were told to pay a bail bond of K50, 000 each, report to northern region police headquarters fortnightly and surrender their travel passports, among other bail conditions.

The magistrate has since set May 10 as the date when the case will start.

Chadwala and the other three immigration officers were arrested after the northern region immigration boss wrote an order to release six Ethiopians who were locked at Kachere prison in Lilongwe on the pretext that the immigration department wanted to deport them to their country.

However, it transpired that the six Ethiopians were instead dropped at a house of a businessman in Salima by the three suspected immigration officers.

It is not yet known whether the police have rearrested the Ethiopians but sources within the immigration department say the multi-million kwacha syndicate, has been going on for long.

Chadwala and the other three immigration officers are on interdiction pending the outcome of the case.

