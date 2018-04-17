4 men found with human bones, arrested

Malawi Police in Machinga on Monday arrested four men who were found in possession of suspected human bones, just a day before a Catholic priest in Zomba was nabbed for allegedly getting involved in the killing of an albino person for his bones.

Police spokesperson in Machinga, Dave Sulumba, said the police arrested 53-year old a Mr. Dambo, 29-year old Mathanki, 48 year old Jelemani and a Chitseko.

Sulumba said the police initially arrested Dambo after initial investigations revealed he was keeping human bones.

“But when we quizzed him, he said he left the 12 pieces of the suspected human bones with Mathanki. Mathanki said said it was Chitseko who exhumed the bones from a grave yard,” said Sulumba.

Sulumba said he allegedly exhumed the body of a person who died of leprosy.

The police publicist said the suspects would appear in court soon to answer charges in connection with the bones.

