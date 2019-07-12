Malawi Queens opening defeat in Netball World Cup: Fall to New Zealand 

July 12, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

The 2019 Netball World Cup is officially underway in  Liverpool, England and  Malawi Queens opened their campaign with defeat to New Zealand 64-45  on Friday  in pool B .

Thandie Galleta of Malawi and Laura Langman of New Zealand compete for the ball. Photo / Getty
Malawi’s Caroline Mtukule and Silver Ferns’ shooter Ameliaranne Ekenasio tussle for possession.–
NATHAN STIRK/GETTY IMAGES
Malawi Queens defender Lauren Ngwira and Maria Folau of New Zealand in action on Friday. Photo / Getty

The next pool match for Malawi Queens is on Saturday morning against Singapore and coach Griffin ‘Zagalo’ Saenda believes his charges can get back to winning ways.

After their historic 57-53 win against Silver Ferns during last year’s Commonwealth Games, Malawi Queens gave false hopes at the start as they led 4-2.

New Zealand eventually found their rhythm and finished the first quarter strongly to take a 17-11 lead.

Three minutes into the second quarter, New Zealand’s lead had quickly ballooned to 10 goals at 22-11, courtesy of a 5-0 start to the term.

From there it was always going to be a mountain to climb for Malawi.

The Queens were outclassed  in second quarter showing, where Ferns  outscored 15-6  and established a 32-17 halftime lead.

To their credit, Malawi kept fighting until the final whistle, drawing the last term 15-15.

Malawi missed the presence of star goal shoot Mwai Kumwenda, ruled out of the World Cup through a long-term knee injury. Kumwenda landed 41 goals from 46 attempts in Malawi’s historic win over the Ferns at the Commonwealth Games.

New Zealand 64 (Maria Folau: 39/43, Ameliaranne Ekenasio: 20/21, Te Paea Selby-Rickit: 5/6)  Malawi 45  (Joyce Mvula: 22/27, Sindi Simtowe: 4/6, Alinafe Kamwala: 1/2, Jane Chimaliro: 18/22). Quarter scores: 1Q: 17-11, HT: 32-17, 3Q: 49-30

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of