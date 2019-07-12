VP Chimulirenji leads DPP victory parade in Blantyre

Vice-President Everton Chimulirenji on Friday led hundreds of supporters of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to a victory parade in Blantyre to celebrate the party’s triumph in the May 21 tripartite elections.

Chimulirenji clad in blue suit was on the front line together with DPP regional governor for the South, Charles Mchacha and party executive member Brown Mpinganjira.

The vice president was elected together with President Peter Mutharika, the leader of DPP, who narrowly won the disputed presidential election. The incumbent leader got 38.57% while his opponent, Lazarus Chakwera, leader of opposition Malawi Congress Party trailed with 35.41%.

Chimulirenji’s predecessor, Saulos Chilima of the opposition UTM Party came third with 20.24%.

“We are celebrating our elections victory and thank our supporters for voting us in power again,” said Chimulirenji.

Chimulirenji asked political leaders who contested the May elections to heed the call by President Mutharika to move forward.

“They should accepted that there is only one winner at a time. And one President at a time,” he said.

DPP’s parade comes at a time when presidential candidates for UTM Party and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are disputing the results of the presidential election, among other irregularities and they are asking the court to nullify the presidential vote.

DPP is also expected to hold a rally at Nyambadwe School Ground on Sunday in the same city.

Mchacha said the party will assure its supporters at the victory rally that they should not be worried about the elections court case emphasising that the party legitimately won the elections.

Similar parades are also expected in Central and Northern regions of the country.

