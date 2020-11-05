Malawi Queens to play in three-match series against South Africa

South Africa’s SPAR Proteas have announced they will be playing a three-Test series against the Malawi Queens from 26 to 30 November in Rustenburg.

The Proteas of South Africa in previous encounter with Malawi Queens

The matches will see two more international sides returning to court after England and New Zealand faced-off in Hamilton.

This will be the first time the two countries have met since the 2019 Africa Netball Africa Cup, which South Africa won in Cape Town last year.

Because of the current lockdown regulations and restrictions, the series will be played in a bubble environment with no spectators allowed.

According to the International Netball Federation South Africa and Malawi are ranked fifth and sixth in the world respectively and are currently the top two on the continent.

