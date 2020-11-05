Malawi train under floodlights before Burkina-Faso crash: Foreign-based players start trickling in

Malawi national football team (Flames) is currently training under flood lights ahead of the ahead of back to back AFCON qualifying matches against Burkina Faso next week.

On Monday, the Flames leave the country for Ouagadougou in readiness for Thursday’s crash against Burkina-Faso, possibly under floodlights.

The training sessions are meant to enable the players adapt to playing under floodlights, the Flames Coach Meck Mwase says.

He said: “The response has been good although the floodlights we are using might not be of the same type in Burkina-Faso.

“Nonetheless, we have been working hard with the boys ensure familiarizes themselves with this type of environment in order to bring home good results.”

Frankly speaking, there have been many positives and we are hoping they will do better in Burkina-Faso come Thursday.”

On Wednesday, Mwase received a boost following the arrival in camp of Mozambique based Flames skipper John Banda who becomes the second foreign based player to join the team after USA-based Yamikani Chester.

Another Mozambique based player Schumacher Kuwali is expected to join camp today (Thursday) with the full list of Flames foreign based players anticipated on Friday.

Soon after conducting his first training session, the Flames captain John Banda observed that the squad is working hard to get results against Burkina Faso.

“We failed to score goals during the two friendly matches but we drew some positives from those games.

“After my first training session today, my analysis is that the squad has a lot of hunger to produce desirable results in the coming two matches,” said Banda.

In the meantime, Mwase who has been working with local based players since Monday last week has concentrated much on goal scoring that proved to be the main problem during last month’s Zambia and Zimbabwe friendly matches.

He said: “We created a lot of scoring chances but failed to score. So we are concentrating on building the players’ confidence to convert chances.”

The Flames are expected to travel to Ouagadougou on Monday next week for the away game on Thursday November 12, 2020 with the return match scheduled for Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Monday November 16, 2020.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares