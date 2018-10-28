Malawi Queens whack South Africa, down to New Zealand: Netball Fast5 World Series 

Malawi national netball team dream of finishing in the top three at the 2018 Fast5 World Netball Series Championship seemed to have taken shape and turn into reality on Sunday morning after the Queens dramatically beat continental rivals South Africa 33-32.

A three point shot on the buzzer from Jane Chimaliro inside the last seconds of the final quarter put Malawi in front to defeat the stubborn South African side – their continental rivals.

Chimaliro was outstanding through out the match and managed to score 16 out of the 18 shots.

Laureen Ngwira and Towera Vinkhumbo were also supebrb in defence with a number of crucial intercepts to keep the Q ueens in the game.

However, the Queens faced stiff and tough opposition against New Zealand in their second match of day two.

New Zealand dominated proceedings in all the four quarters.

They led 11-6 in first quarter, 23-10 in second quarter, 14-31 in third and in finally 36-16 was the final score.

This means that the Queens managed two wins against defending champions England and South Africa and three losses against Jamaica, host Australia and New Zealand in the opening round.

They lost to Australia 38-15 in a battle for a bronze medal.

Defending champions England were the biggest disappointment of the opening day, losing all three games to Malawi, South Africa, and New Zealand.

Fast5 is netball’s shortened format and is played over four six-minute quarters with the wing attack and wing defence from traditional netball both missing.

