Malawi raises fuel prices  in response to  currency weakness

December 16, 2020 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) has raised fuel prices upwards effective midnight, a move that is likely to push up prices for maize in the country where there are already food shortages.

Changes to fuel supplies

The price increase is partly in response to weakness in Malawi’s kwacha currency against the U.S. dollar  – by 3.37 percent since May this year – as well as changes in the cost of importing the fuel.

Addressing the media in Lilongwe on Wednesday evening, Mera spokesperson Fitina Khonje said the Authority  it had increased the pump price of petrol by 20.87 percentfrom K690. 50 to K834. 60  and  diesel by 24.31 percent  from K664. 80 to K826. 40 to reflect the weakened kwacha and a soaring inflation rate.

Paraffin has been increased from K441. 70 to K613. 20 representing 38.83 percent.

The kwacha has come under pressure partly from falling export revenue from the country’s main crop, tobacco and general weakness in African currencies due to falls in commodity prices.

