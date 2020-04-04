Malawi records another Covid-19 patient, says Minister of Health
Malawi has recorded another coronavirus (Covid-19) patient, this time in Blantyre bringing the number of confirmed cases to four, Minister of Health and Population Jappie Mhango said on Saturday.
Mgango, who chairs a Special Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus disclosed this at a news conference in Lilongwe.
“As you recall, on 30th March 2020, the President, Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika, declared coronavirus a National Disaster and only 2 days ago, His Excellency announced to the nation that Malawi has recorded its first 3 confirmed cases of coronavirus all of them from a single household in Lilongwe, I wish to inform you that we have another confirmed case in Blantyre,” said Mhango.
“This patient recently returned from the UK and was in self-quarantine. Tests were done yesterday (Frida) at the College of Medicine laboratory where it was confirmed that the results are positive.
“With this new case, Malawi now has 4 new cases of coronavirus,” Mhango said.
The Minister of Health said Malawi will need more than K15 billion to effectively respond to Covid-19.
He said the K15 billion is just for one sector (cluster) – meaning it will be more than this amount.
More than a million cases of coronavirus have been registered globally, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University – another grim milestone as the world grapples with the spreading pandemic.
Nearly 53,000 people have died and more than 210,000 have recovered, according to the US university’s figures.
The US has the most cases, and more than 1,000 died there in the past day.
The disease, Covid-19, first emerged in Wuhan city of China three months ago.
Though the tally kept by Johns Hopkins records one million confirmed cases, the actual number is thought to be much higher.
It is always surprised to hear that as a national
We don’t have enough funds but the same person Mr Mhango said as a nation we are ready
So which readiness was meant?
But our authorities should stop blackfording us
I am now inclined to believe that there is a deliberate conspiracy to import the disease. Why are we not closing our borders
This is the sad part about Malawi that instead of focusing on the public health crisis, we are now worried about the utilization of public funds to deal with covid 19. Sometimes I wonder how did we became such a corrupt nation. Lord have mercy on our nation, redeem us from corina virus and corruption.
Malawi is really a failed country. Please bring technocrats to communicate to the national not these JC drops outs. Unfortunately the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Health is a cadet. I feel pity for him. He is compromised . Come another government this guy cannot retain his position
What will you do with the money apart from pocketing it? tell us.
Silly response. Can we fight this virus without money?