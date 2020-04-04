China donates more medical materials to Malawi for Covid-19 fight

The Chinese embassy in Malawi said it is donating more medical materials to Malawi to fight Coronavirus (covid-19), which has hit the sub-Saharan developing country.

The Chinese ambassador to Malawi, Liu Hongyang, announced this Thursday, hours after Malawi President Peter Mutharika publicly confirmed the first 3 cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Liu said that the next donation of medical materials to Malawi is on the way.

“The next batch of medical materials donated by my Embassy is in Bahrain waiting to be transported to Malawi,” Liu tweeted.” China and Malawi are together in this fight.”

The Chinese Embassy to Malawi donated the first batch of medical materials to Malawi government Tuesday and the donation was received by Malawi Minister of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events, Everton Chimulirenji.

According to President Mutharika’s announcement, the first affected person is a 61-year-old female who recently returned from India while the second case is her relative and the third case is a domestic worker in their house.

