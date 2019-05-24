Malawi Red Cross reserves K34m for election first aid: BP, Migrainetreated

Malawi Red Cross has reserved K34 million for first aid kits and medicine for people who might be caught up in violence during and after the election.

Malawi Red Cross spokesperson Felix Washoni said this will as well cater for over 500, 000 volunteers in 15 violence prone areas.

“Malawi Electoral Commission has engaged the Malawi Red Cross for the first aid during and after the election,” said Washoni.

He said Malawi Red Cross received the first aid kit from the Chinese Red Cross.

Meanwhile, Malawi Red Cross staff at the national tally centre at Comesa hall in Blantyre said headache and high blood pressure are just a few diseases treated at the Malawi Red Cross camp.

