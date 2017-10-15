Malawi Referees re-elect Kapanga as boss unopposed: Ushers new committee

National Referees Committee (NRC) Sunday retained 94 per cent of its old national executive committee members.

The NRC held its Annual General meeting in Lilongwe at Baptist Theological centre.

Delegates to the meeting elected Patrick Kapanga unopposed while they ushered new kid on the block, Kalyoto Ngosi as his deputy with 16 votes against 13 of Billy Yaluma.

Chris Kalichero remained General Secretary’s seat after seeing off a challenge from former FiFA referee Version Lwanja with 16 votes against 14.

Lisungu Mtumbula grabbed his old post of vice General Secretary after amassing 23 votes against four of Saimon Jovinala, Pauper Mkandawire two.

Calvin Ngolanga was entrusted with the purse unopposed and he will be handling cash for the committee.

Delegates resolved to have Fanny Minandi into the committee unopposed as one way of promoting gender equality in the national executive committee.

They elected old executive committee member, Chuchu Gondwe and injected fresh blood in the names of Feston Kusekuse, Fred Kholopa and Oscar Kossam.

Executive Member of Football Association of Malawi (FAM), Innocent Bottomani who presided over the election together with Referees Development Officer, Maxwell Ntonga.

Bottoman urged the new executive committee to strive for excellency in their undertakings.

He said as a committee need to be updated on the changes being made on rules and regulations as regard to football in general.

” Referees form an integral part of the game hence the need for all stakeholders play their part professionally,” Bottoman pointed out.

NRC Chairperson, Patrick Kapanga urged referees in the country to maintain high sense of integrity when handling games.

He said the game of football would be enjoyable to all if referee exercise their neutrality and still to the rules of the game.

Kapanga said all the new executive committee members have accepted to serve in the next four years.

He said the committee would strive to protect the referees when discharging their duties.

The Committee is as follows:

Chairperson: Patrick Kapanga

Vice Chairperson: Kalyoto Ngosi

General Secretary: Chris Kalichero

Vice General Secretary: Lisungu Mtumbula

Treasurer: Calvin Ngolanga

Committee members: Chuchu Gondwe, Feston Kusekuse, Fred Kholopa, Fanny Minadi and Oscar Kossam.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :