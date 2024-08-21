Malawi refutes allegations of high prevalence of substandard, falsified medicines

The Pharmacy and Medicines Regulatory Authority (PMRA) has refuted reports by international research studies that Malawi has the highest prevalence of substandard and falsified medicines in Africa.

A study by Bahir Dar University of Ethiopia, which was published in the UK-based Guardian Newspaper of 4th August, 2024, alleged that the country has the highest prevalence of substandard and falsified medicines in Africa, at 88.4 per cent.

But PMRA Director General Mphatso Kawaye, speaking during a press conference Tuesday in Lilongwe, bashed the findings and contents of the study.

Kawaye said PMRA’s routine quality surveillance activities over the past four years indicate that the prevalence of substandard and falsified medicines is actually around 4 per cent.

“We acknowledge that the problem exists but not to that extent as reported by the institution,” he said.

Kawaye then called upon Institutions of higher learning, whose recommendations inform both public health policy and medicines regulatory practice, to adhere to best research practices.

“Incorrectly done research may raise alarm and mislead the public.

“Such studies undermine the efforts by government Institutions, partners and stakeholders in the health sector in ensuring access to quality health services”.

Kawaye, however, assured the public that PMRA will continue engaging with research institutions to harness collective expertise, drive research-informed regulatory decisions and ultimately ensure the safety, efficacy and quality of medicines for the benefit of all Malawians.

Director of Health Technical Support Services ( DHTSS) in the Ministry of Health, Godfrey Kadewere, backed the reaction from the authority.

“The quality of medicines in circulation in the country is better than what has been reported,” he reiterated.

Kadewere added the authority competently regulates all issues to do with medicines and has an accredited Medicine Quality’s Control Laboratory to test samples prior to distribution in the country.

The press conference was also attended by a concerned citizen and politician Clement Stambuli, who had raised a concern to Parliament to look into reports of substandard and falsified medicines in order to protect the citizens in the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!