Lhomwe Paramount Chief Kaduya hails Chakwera for Mtukulapakhomo program in her area

Paramount Chief Kaduya of Lhomwe people has commended President Dr Lazarus Chakwera led government for increasing the number of Mtukulapakhomo beneficiaries in her area.

She was speaking in Phalombe when the Homeland Security Minister, Dr Ken Zikhale Ng’oma addressed the rally.

The Paramount said more people from her area are now benefitting from the program unlike in the past when only few individuals were benefitting.

“Bwana mukatithokozere kwa a President Dr Lazarus Chakwera potikwezera chiwerengero cha anthu omwe amalandira mtukula pakhomo, Bwana zikusiyana ndi kale lija pomwe anthu owerengeka okha amalandira koma pano anthu ambiri akupeza mwayi olandira nawo mtukula pakhomo,mwa ichi tikuti zikomo,” (Honourable Minister, convey our goodwill message to the state president Dr Lazarus Chakwera for increasing the number of beneficiaries in my area, many people are benefitting from the project unlike in the past when only few people were benefitting,” he said.

Speaking at the event Minister of Homeland Security, Dr Ken Zikhale Ng’oma commended Paramount Kaduya for her will , zeal , passion and vision that she has for her area.

Zikhale said the President of this country is much willing to have this country developed using his Agricultural, Tourism and Mining (ATM) strategy.

He said under the agricultural pillar , the president is encouraging all Malawians to venture in small and large scale irrigation system so that in that way, the country will move quickly to become wealth and industrialised one.

He said on Mining, Chakwera is encouraging various investors to venture into mining, which will later generate forex.

Ng’oma also hailed people of Phalombe for their support to the Government and President Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

During the political rally, Malawi Congress Party Director of Youth , Baba Malondera urged youth in Phalombe, to form corporatives and access funding from the National Economic Empowerment Fund Limited (NEEF), formerly Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (MEDF) which is a Government owned Microfinance Institution whose mission is to economically empower ordinary and underserved Malawians (particularly women, youth and persons with disability) through the provision of loans.

Malondera said people are now getting the funds with surity.

The Malawi Social Cash Transfer (SCTP; Mtukula Pakhomo) is an unconditional transfer targeted to ultra-poor, labour- constrained households.

The main objectives of the SCTP are to reduce poverty and hunger, and to increase school enrolment.

