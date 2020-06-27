Malawi register 45 new Covid-19 cases, death toll now at 13

The Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic announced that as of Friday 26th June, 2020, Malawi had registered 45 new virus cases.

This has brought a number of total confirmed cases to 1005.

So far, 13 deaths have been registered with the latest one being that of a 56 year old man who died at Kameza Treatment Centre in Blantyre.

So far there are 732 total active cases, 260 recoveries while 12,578 tests have been conducted at 41 Covid-19 testing centres.

Out of all the locally transmitted infections, 28 are from Blantyre, two rom Mzimba of which one is a Health Care Worker and one each from Mzuzu, Rumphi and Karonga.

According to Co-Chairperson of the Presidential Task Force John Phuka, out of 1005 Covid-19 cases, 624 are imported infections and 348 are locally transmitted.

Meanwhile, Phuka has pleaded with all Malawians to continue observing Covid-19 preventative measures such as putting on masks, washing hands frequently and observe social distancing.

