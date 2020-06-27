Malawi register 45 new Covid-19 cases, death toll now at 13
The Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic announced that as of Friday 26th June, 2020, Malawi had registered 45 new virus cases.
This has brought a number of total confirmed cases to 1005.
So far, 13 deaths have been registered with the latest one being that of a 56 year old man who died at Kameza Treatment Centre in Blantyre.
So far there are 732 total active cases, 260 recoveries while 12,578 tests have been conducted at 41 Covid-19 testing centres.
Out of all the locally transmitted infections, 28 are from Blantyre, two rom Mzimba of which one is a Health Care Worker and one each from Mzuzu, Rumphi and Karonga.
According to Co-Chairperson of the Presidential Task Force John Phuka, out of 1005 Covid-19 cases, 624 are imported infections and 348 are locally transmitted.
Meanwhile, Phuka has pleaded with all Malawians to continue observing Covid-19 preventative measures such as putting on masks, washing hands frequently and observe social distancing.
Now tavota welcome lockdown.
Dr. John Phuka is a nutritionist. What do you expect from a person who is NOT a Public Health specialist to lead a battle that require very basic Public Health procedures. How could he and his bunch of fools allow so many cases to enter Malawi?? It beats me! If indeed, Malawi had decided to take in it’s citizen’s, then they should have made proper arrangements on how the people would be properly quarantined. It’s so sad they allowed people from a Covid 19 prevalent region (that’s against basic public health procedures) into Malawi without such arrangements. This was premeditated.… Read more »
Surely shame on you…Do you know what it takes to be a be a doctor? Phuka my classmate has always been beyond reach…Machende ako
You are a foolish maggot
Does JB still maintain there is no COVID-19? What a former president? She was only accidental afterall.
In a sense, there were extremely few cases in Malawi until a decision was made by the so called rubbish presidential committee to import cases. Malawi had cases way before November actually, but the numbers were manageable. You need so many cases for this virus to start to exponentially rise. In a sense, JB was not entirely wrong!!