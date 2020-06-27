Mutharika ready to accept the outcome in Malawi presidential rerun: Calls for calm
President Peter Mutharika who was the torch bearer for DPP-UDF Alliance during the court-sanctioned Fresh Presidential Elections (FPE) has called upon all Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) followers to remain calm as the country awaits final official results to be announced by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Saturday.
Mutharika through his running mate Atupele Muluzi has also disclosed that he will accept the outcome of the results.
Meanwhile, Mutharika has advised Malawians to ignore social media reports about the winner of the elections, saying MEC is the only eligible institution to announce the official results.
Unofficial results indicate that Dr. Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) was headed for victory.
MEC is expected to announce official results on Saturday 27th June 2020.
The chairperson of MEC Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale said the commission will announce results only after dealing with all the complaints.
The commission said on Saturday that it has so far verified results from 17 of the 28 districts across the country.
MEC director of communications Sangwani Mwafulirwa said the results announced so far represent 30 percent of the total registered voters.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
He has no choice but to accept the outcome, Malawians have spoken!…… Malawi has been freed!!!!!!
Kaya apanga accept Kaya ayi,ali ndi ufulu umenewo, but what we know is that you are not our President period! So it’s up to you!
He has been humbled that is what God does when you put yourself above Him.
President omangomuyankhulira ena watitopetsa. We already have a president who will be speaking for himself osati mbutuma ikulongedzayi. Just pack up and go.
We are waiting for you here. I hope you are prepared. My prophecy comes to pass.
Kwambiri mbiri APM amupanga misled ndi anthu omuzungulira. He was being misinformed by Cadets and also giving him sugar coated information. This is a lesson to Tonse Alliances. Nevertheless, those who are against the upcoming results are the DPP Top Cadets who are afraid if facing law because of their own acts of misusing Government funds, katangale, killings etc. Big up to APM for what you have said that you will accept the results. Go well.
Koditu olo utati suvomeleza vuto palibe tidzagona ku sanjika kono
Haha! This is not about accepting. Once the MEC announces the winner, whether he wants or NOT, he naturally becomes literally a no body. If he made a mistake to want to remain at the state house, I am sure he would be humiliated, probably worse that Bagbore of Ivory coast.
Pano sinthawinso yoti Pumbwa adziliuza dziko zochita
DPP AND UDF supporters are aware that you have lost the elections and there is nothing they can do because the Army and the Police have realised that DPP ad a bad part who recruited retired solders to start civil disruptions across the country. Dausi Maula is waiting for you