Mutharika ready to accept the outcome in Malawi presidential rerun: Calls for calm

President Peter Mutharika who was the torch bearer for DPP-UDF Alliance during the court-sanctioned Fresh Presidential Elections (FPE) has called upon all Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) followers to remain calm as the country awaits final official results to be announced by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Saturday.

Mutharika through his running mate Atupele Muluzi has also disclosed that he will accept the outcome of the results.

Meanwhile, Mutharika has advised Malawians to ignore social media reports about the winner of the elections, saying MEC is the only eligible institution to announce the official results.

Unofficial results indicate that Dr. Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) was headed for victory.

MEC is expected to announce official results on Saturday 27th June 2020.

The chairperson of MEC Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale said the commission will announce results only after dealing with all the complaints.

The commission said on Saturday that it has so far verified results from 17 of the 28 districts across the country.

MEC director of communications Sangwani Mwafulirwa said the results announced so far represent 30 percent of the total registered voters.

