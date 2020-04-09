Malawi regulator reacts to Chilima’s fuel price mathematics: ‘We don’t just copy’
Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) chief executive officer Collins Magalasi has said the regulator does not copy international fuel prices but consider other local factors.
Magalasi was reacting to remarks made by the country’s estranged vice-president Saulos Chilima that last Saturday’s fuel price cut is too little.
Chilima said in his televised news conference on Wednesday that Mera should reduce the price of fuel further, saying oil prices have declined globally.
“MERA has only transferred 50 percent of the global oil price decline to the consumers. MERA should reduce the price further to cushion the consumers,” said Chilima.
Mera revised downwards prices for fuel following President Peter Mutharika directive on Saturday evening.
Following the price cut, Petrol is now at K780 00 per litre, down from K930 00, representing a 16.13 percent reduction; diesel is at K765 60 per litre, from K887 00, a 13.75 percent reduction while paraffin registered a 9.71 percent reduction, now selling at K625 00 from K693 00.
Chilima said petrol should be reduced to K623 per litre petrol, K704 diesel and K504 paraffin.
However, Magalasi said it was wrong for people to equate the international pricing to the local pump price build-up.
“Fuel price determination is not arithmetic or is not one plus one,” said Magalasi.
“We don’t just copy the international price. There are several other factors that the pricing committee considers,” he added.
Magalasi said that fuel pricing is not only dependent on the cost of purchasing the commodity. He said there are other factors at play.
“The price is a product of so many things like the cost of buying fuel, the cost of transportation, insurance and cost of finance.
“It doesn’t mean that when the price at the international market has gone down by say 50 percent, then we will also reduce fuel price by the same 50 percent.”
President Mutharika directed Mera to reduce fuel prices with immediate effect to ease the public transport costs.
Public transport operators last week raised bus fares by up to 100 percent in reaction to restrictions on passenger capacity imposed as a measure to encourage social distancing and check the spread of Covid-19.
you did not know that the estranged vp is a mr know it all. even if you tell him there is covid 19 in malawi he will say no there is cofrid 19 and assure you that he knows how to treat it .
It IS just arithmetic! Example: the Energy Dept in South Africa has a simple Excel spreadsheet to calculate the changing prices every day, and to calculate the average for the month. The daily changes are the exchange rate and the In Bond Landed Cost. Most other costs (such as rail and road) do not change that often, usually only every quarter – at most. Prices are adjusted on the first Wednesday of every month. The Automobile Association uses the same spreadsheet to display the expected change in pricing on their web site, so everyone knows what is going on. If… Read more »
You can find an answer to everything if you have the backing of thieving bosses.
And the exorbitant busfares remain the same.
As much as Magalasi is trying to be factual, somehow his arguement is as scoring his own goal and own goal of his master Muntharika himself. Time and again Muntharika and company have been telling us the economy has grown tramendously of which that on its own was a reason good enough to reduce fuel prices even if global oil price could not fall. If really our economy has grown then those other factors he’s excusing himself with should have been cushoned by that growth hence the full world price drop should have been passed to the end users on… Read more »
Chilima is a mad man – don’t dignify his comments by responding to him.
cadets, you are blind and the problem is that its you and your relatives are the one suffering a lot, shame on you
But surely not only 50% reduction
Sauosi just write direct to MERA of your proposals..press briefing ukutiuza ife nde titani..go tell them.or write them..iyaaaa
ma cadet muli ndi vuto anthu otembeleledwa simuzamva
For me it should translate to equal reduction of prices globally. if the oil price reduces, the other factors may stay the same. Unless Mr Magalasi tells us how much does it cost us to have a litre of oil from source to the pump. Otherwise, one plus one should apply.
Mr Collins Magalasi, even taking into account all other local factors 16% reduction is way below what it should have been. May be if you reduced the price between 25% – 30% would have close to reality. We know where the difference is going. By the way did you recover the loan you gave Admarc to buy maize? These monkey tricks must come to an end.