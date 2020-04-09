MEC application for admission of South Africa lawyers shifts to Monday

The Supreme Court of Appeal has on Thursday failed to start hearing the application by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to admit to the local bar two South African lawyers the pollster had hired for the presidential election nullification appeal case.

The court has since set Monday for the hearing although the two lawyers might not make it as South Africa, where they are coming from, is in complete lockdown due to the raging coronavirus disease.

High Court and Supreme Court registrar Agnes Patemba confirmed that the hearing has been shifted to Monday to allow the two lawyers; Dumisa Buhle Ntsebeza and Elizabeth Makhanani Baloyi Mere to arrive in the country.

However, the Malawi Law Society (MLS) says it would be illegal for the two lawyers to arrive in the country and avail themselves in court on Monday without going through the mandatory 14-day quarantine as they are coming from a coronavirus hotspot.

MLS honorary secretary Martha Kaukonde says her organization is asking the court to throw out the state application for the admission of the South African lawyers because they would delay the appeal case as there are several protocols they need to observe, including the 14-day quarantine, before they can appear in court, saying this would not be in national interest.

The hiring of the foreign lawyers caused a huge stir in the country as they are demanding a staggering K600 million as legal fees.

Hearing of the appeal was set for April 15 2020.

