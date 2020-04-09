MEC application for admission of South Africa lawyers shifts to Monday
The Supreme Court of Appeal has on Thursday failed to start hearing the application by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to admit to the local bar two South African lawyers the pollster had hired for the presidential election nullification appeal case.
The court has since set Monday for the hearing although the two lawyers might not make it as South Africa, where they are coming from, is in complete lockdown due to the raging coronavirus disease.
High Court and Supreme Court registrar Agnes Patemba confirmed that the hearing has been shifted to Monday to allow the two lawyers; Dumisa Buhle Ntsebeza and Elizabeth Makhanani Baloyi Mere to arrive in the country.
However, the Malawi Law Society (MLS) says it would be illegal for the two lawyers to arrive in the country and avail themselves in court on Monday without going through the mandatory 14-day quarantine as they are coming from a coronavirus hotspot.
MLS honorary secretary Martha Kaukonde says her organization is asking the court to throw out the state application for the admission of the South African lawyers because they would delay the appeal case as there are several protocols they need to observe, including the 14-day quarantine, before they can appear in court, saying this would not be in national interest.
The hiring of the foreign lawyers caused a huge stir in the country as they are demanding a staggering K600 million as legal fees.
Hearing of the appeal was set for April 15 2020.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
the plaintiff has right to chose which lawyer should represent him. covid19 or costs should not be used against the plaintiff. Only a kangaroo court can force the plaintiff to engage a particular law firm may be because the court will receive kickbacks. Let the south africans help us, they bring the much needed objectivity and quality to the arguments. already the court has stopped the Attorney General from representing MEC, if it stops the south africans then the court will seem to be compromised. Secondly, if silungwe or modecai found a client overseas, should those countries courts reject them… Read more »
There is a great conspirancy between the judiciary and the opposition to get even with Ansah and APM. These court cases are a waste of because the court already made their position and no amount of argument will change what was agreed between the opposition and the judiciary. Those of you who,listened to Chilima as njamba will confirm that he hinted that even if MEC hires lawyers from mars they will not change anything. The same sentiments were echoed by Sulungwe and Kaliati. APM and MEC should not waste time appealing because they will be shame. Though they can have… Read more »
Cadet wasowa chonena apa.
Ndiye bwana mukufuna yingokhalabe First pass the post basi poti yikukomera omwe aja? Kapena mwangodana ndi a Concourt basi……Munayesa kuwonetsetsa kuti zifukwa zomwe anabweretsa a opposition komanso zinthu zomwe analakwitsa a MEC ndi DPP zinali zotani kuti mpaka njovu ithyoke mnyanga bwana Kaukonde? Nanga nkhani yamaduplicate, tippex komanso kusewera ndi mavote musystem, ma auditors, establishment ya ma constituency tally centers, ballot box stuffing, ma presiding officers a MEC kukapezeka ndi ma tally sheets kunyumba koma nthawi yowelengera mavoti itadutsa, kumasayinira ma final results paulendo opita ku inauguration, kulengeza ma results musystem kumalowetsa mkucha wake, judge bribery attempt and now, judge… Read more »
@ Nijo, supa response.
A Joni, apatu ndiye mwawafokozera momveka a Kaukonde ndi azinzawo. Zoona ndizakuti olo anthu a dpp amadziwa ndithu kuti MEC ndi DPP anabera mavoti koma kuti chiyembekezo chawo chidali muchiphuphu chodzera mwa a Mpinganjira chija. Ndiye chifukwa choti ma-Judge adaima pachilungamo ndichifukwa akunyoza ma-Judge kuopa kuti akavomera kuti adaba mavoti amangidwa. Kuonjezera pazambiri zomwe mwawafotokozera a Kaukonde-zi, ngakhale m’mene MEC imkalengezera zotsatira zachosankho aliyense, mwina kupatura a dpp, amkatha kuona kuti zinali zochita kupanga.