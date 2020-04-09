Malawi reverses church ban: Worshippers asked to take extra caution to prevent Covid-19 spread
The decision by Special Cabinet Committee on coronavirus (Covid-19) to impose a ban against church gatherings has been reversed by government, Malawi Council of Churches (MCC) has said.
Minister of Health Jappie Mhango, who chairs the Special Cabinet Committee on Covid-19, prescribed during a news conference on Tuesday that church gatherings be suspended as a measure to prevent the spread of the killer virus in the country.
But in a statement MCC general secretary Gilford Matonga said churches will still congregate in line with guidelines on physical distance.
Matonga said MCC government has “clarified” its position and said that “Christians should continue to meet as earlier announced.”
He said MCC sought clarification from Presidential advisor of religious affairs, Apostle Timothy Khoviwa, and that churches will continue gathering in the meantime.
The Episcopal Conference of Malawi, the umbrella body of the Catholic Bishops in Malawi, has also advised Catholic faithful to continue gatherings for prayers but should not exceed 100 congregants at a time.
“Therefore, church gatherings, communal liturgical celebrations including liturgies of the Holy Week must adhere to Presidential directives, ECM guidelines and the Decree from the Holy See in order to prevent the speed of the coronavirus,” ECM said in a statement made available to Nyasa Times and signed by its secretary general Reverend Father Henry Saindi.
The church has however said it has put in place measures to curb possible transmission among faithful.
Saindi said strict action will be taken to ensure personal hygiene is not compromised.
The church also banned handshakes instead recommending waving to contain transmission of Covid-19.
Malawi announced its first coronavirus death on Tuesday as well as three additional cases, bringing the tally of infections to eight in one of the last countries in Africa to report the disease.
President Peter Mutharika declared a state of emergency on March 23 to combat the virus, closing schools until further notice.
He has since announced recruitment by the health ministry of 2,000 extra staff.
Over the weekend, Mutharika said he would cut his own salary and the wages of his ministers to help fund the fight against coronavirus.
Zikomo a mipingo, polongosola momwe muchitire komalo achipembedzo popewa coronavirus. Zomwe muchite kumeneko ndizomwenso zichitike kumalo olembetsa kalembera wa voti ikubwerayi. Mhango, Dausi ndi anzao kumpatikiza mbuya wao Mutharika alibe kothawira, chisankho chikhalapo basi.
That’s defeating the whole purpose of fighting covid 19. You may as well let the voter registration and elections go ahead as one can practice social distancing better than in a church gathering.
This a very bad bad move. These religious leaders are not concerned with people’s lives but they have seen that they are not getting enough offerings. Faith without works or actions is dead.
Do what you think will make you safe not what money hungry people are doing.
Munya muoona simubera ndalama anthu anu
Very bad idea.Ban was a big deal…these Malawi church leaders can,t have prophecy for this virus and yet they call themselves choosen,they also deepend on TB Joshua.If gorvenment suspended school what more about churches,we can always pray to Our LORD GOD even at home and that we been doing all the time before this virus, nothing new.You went for talks…haa that is a bad idea…You should have gone to the hospital to pray for the sick so that they get healed.During these times,Moses went to God for the Isreal,so let us be indoors you talk to God if u can…and… Read more »
Please tell us anything but T B Joshua. We’ve had enough of this do-gooder.
Now the DPP has started to politicize COVID-19, if you think you will get votes out this move, you are cheating yourself. Am not buying this nonses of going to church. Let the president attend a church service if he is serious about this. This is the most illogical and stupid thing for the government to bow down to religion.
This isn’t practical if social distance is to be taken seriously and Corona Virus will not fear the church because most of the people in the church are simply religious and mere church goers still walking in sin Mathews 15:8-9
Looks like the so called chair of the committee did not do enough consultations. Remember that committee is not legally binding and most directives are being abode by because Malawi is very careful in order to control the spread of SARS Cov 19. All the directives that this committee has made thus far is not enforceable by an law and the absence of enacted rules and regulations which could have been made once it was learnt that cases are confirmed in the region. it could have not been hard to convene a special sitting of parliament around March 15 and… Read more »
We need to learn from other countries like South Korea and India, where they had alot of infections amongst people who attended certain religious gatherings. People can still pray from their homes and God will still answer those prayers.
This is the weakest link in the tight to halt the spread of the pandemic. The clergy have high appetite for people’s offerings. 100 congregants in what size of building? Who said the the Almighty only listens when people arre in a church?
The problem we have Africans especially here in Malawi is that if somebody speaks something contrary to religious customs we deem that person a sinner and we ourselves are afraid to comment on any issue of that sort for fear of being seen as a sinner. This is why I am afraid that this stupid disease COVID-19 will wipe us out. We are ready to follow other health measures but we are refusing to part ways just for a while with some of our religious customs and beliefs that are part of the ways how this disease is transmitted from… Read more »