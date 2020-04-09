New music group Brothaz Kornah in EP project

Newly formed musical group, Brothaz Kornah, has promised fans to expect more “Malawian music for international ears” in their upcoming untitled EP set to release in July this year.

The duet comprising of brothers, singer and producer Dizzo and a rising guitarist Tony Sparks have already released group’s debut single ‘Bwela’ a romantic piece with Afro-Fusion style which has received positive reviews since its release on March 16, 2020.

“We are currently working on untitled EP to be released in July this year. It is expected to be six songs and will explore range of themes including love, family, growth and the struggle of making it as young Malawian men in the world,” said Dizzo

He indicated that currently the duo is still working out some kinks in distribution and planning to work with a few artists.

“We describe our sound as Malawian music for international ears because we are trying to maintain Malawian authenticity through our sound, samples and languages used whilst fusing it with an international urban sound and style,” said Dizzo

Just before the country was declared state of disaster following COVID-19 pandemic caused by Coronavirus, the duo was on acoustic performance tour that introduced their sound to wide audience.

Since January 2020, they performed at Lilongwe’s premier talent showcase ‘Platform 9’ organized by Lifestyle Events and at the Wine and Dine event organized by Kwanza PR and N1 Café.

Dizzo said of the performances: “We had a great response from both events.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!