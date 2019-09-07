Malawi Revenue Authority destroys K3m Zambian Chibuku Super

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) destroyed 910 cases of counterfeit Chibuku Super beers the authority had earlier seized from smugglers around Lilongwe City.

The fake beers, which were valued at K3 million, were imported from Zambia in contravention of the Sections 135 and 147 of the Customs and Excise Act of Malawi.

The MRA officials disclosed that they have been receiving complaints from the management of Chibuku Products Limited (CPL) that the influx of the counterfeit beers on the local market had reduced their sales by 50 percent.

“The illegal importation of foreign beers has negatively affected our economy because it reduces the amount of revenue we are supposed to collect on imported goods. We have therefore resolved to go flat out to seize and destroy them to save our local industries, which are religiously paying their taxes,” said the officials who sought anonymity.

CPL Country Head of Sales and Distribution, Kon Scholtz, stressed that the smuggled beers pose a detrimental threat to Malawi’s economy since government cannot collect taxes.

“Furthermore, these counterfeit Chibuku products are confusing our customers thereby exposing them to health risks since the smuggled beers have not been certified by the Malawi Bureau of Standards,” he said.

Scholtz, while commending MRA for moving fast to arrest the problem, pleaded with the authority to seriously consider prosecuting the smugglers to deter would-be offenders.

