Ntaba to face justice as lawyer in albino murder case ask for witness recall

High Court judge Dorothy Nyakaunda Kamanga will on September 18 rule on whether witnesses in the murder case of a person with albinism Macdonald Masambuka should be recalled to testify or not.

This follows the transfer of the case from the High Court in Zomba to Blantyre after judge Zione Ntaba recused herself from the case recused herself, citing a conflict of interest in the case.

This was after one of the witnesses mentioned presidential political advisor Hetherwick Ntaba, who is the judge’s uncle, as an alleged accomplice of the murder.

Timothy Chirwa, lawyer for two of the suspects; Lumbani Kamanga and Loveness Magombo asked the court to recall the witness so that they give their evidence again following the change of the judges in the case.

Nyakaunda Kamanga is now hearing the case.

Trouble Kalua, lawyer for the other nine suspects also supported the idea of recalling the witnesses to take up the witness box again.

But state lawyer Pilirani Masanjala quashed the idea, saying the evidence the witnesses gave during the trial in Zomba was well recorded by the court.

“The court shall just get the same evidence since everything is on record, there is no need for the recalling of the witnesses,” said Masanjala.

The Macdonald Masanjala case is one of the high profile murder cases of persons with albinism as some of the suspects include a Catholic priest, a clinician working for the government as well as a police officer.

Masambula was killed on July 21, 2018 and the suspects were found with a case to answer in January, 2019.

