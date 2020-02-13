Malawi Revenue Authority gears to fight smuggling

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) says it is aware that there are some people who are smuggling goods into Malawi using bicycle operators and canoes saying the tax collecting body will soon pounce on them and brought to book.

Head of Corporate Affairs at MRA Steven Kapoloma was reacting to reports that some people are smuggling goods into Malawi to avoid excise taxes the body collects.

“We are aware that there are some blind spots that aid smuggling particularly in Chitipa and Karonga. Let me say here that we have intensified our patrols such that we are planning to procure drowns to support our enforcement,” said Kapoloma.

Kapoloma said people should know that the money collected by MRA is used to carry out several developments like construction of hospitals and roads, buying medicine among other important work that Malawi has.

He said MRA will continue to sensitize the public on the importance of paying taxes and dangers of smuggling of goods into the country.

Kapoloma added: ” In the fight against smuggling activities, MRA has strived to maintain a proper balance between control and trade facilitation to ensure speedy flow of legitimate cargoes at the entry and exit points.

“In fact there is no benefit in smuggling of goods to run away tax. Our message is that we will look for them and shall answer the right charges.

MRA has been engaging in a series of meetings with chiefs in places like Mangochi to sensitise them to the importance of paying taxes and dangers of smuggling of goods.

Meanwhile Kapoloma said MRA will continue to develop innovative ways of discharging its duties in order to help its customers better.

Among others in 2019, MRA launched a toll-free line to help taxpayers make inquiries and be assisted conveniently.

During the 2019-2020 national budgets the tax collecting body was mandated to collect taxes amounting K1. 3 trillion.

