New hotel in Lilongwe comes with love: Malville Boutique to host valentine dinner and dance

The newly opened Malville Boutique Hotel will on this Friday, February 14 host a valentine three-course dinner and dance in Lilongwe.

In an interview with Nyasa Times Malville Boutique Operations Manager Kiliko Ngosi said the hotel decided to hold the event to give lovers a great treatment on the special day.

“Apart from the dinner and dance, we also offer a special discounted rate of K75 000 bed and breakfast for two for the special occasion,” he said.

He said that the lovers will be entertained by the famous Jazz Café Band.

People will have to part with K20 000 per person to experience the memorable occasion.

The hotel has a Malville Convention Art Center (MACC), a 300 seater conferencing facility that accommodated conferencing and showcasing local and international artists as well as host special events.

“Holding artistic events is one of our core areas through we want to give room to artists to showcase and market their work. Again, such functions will also enable our clientele to be treated to maximum entertainment,” he said.

He also said they are concentrating on a customer-centric approach with a service culture that will be deeply rooted in the fabric of organizational structure.

“With that in mind, we know that we will be able to achieve our set business goals consistently, and reinforce our positive long-term relationships with our clientele, partners as well as employees,” he said.

He said they are on a mission to deliver a reliable, genuine, caring and unique boutique hotel services to new and returning guests.

Among others, the hotel has 18 spacious accommodation suites, 60 seater restaurant, 600-800 seater conference facility, 20 seater boardroom, lodging including private butler service option, airport shuttle service, wedding packages and unisex spa or salon among others.

Other than accommodation, Ngosi said Malville Boutique also offers the option of a serviced apartment at a monthly rate.

He said serviced apartments also save time and effort in finding the right furnished apartments for relocating employees as more and more business travellers are looking for alternative accommodation solutions when away from home to have a more comfortable stay, instead of continuously living out of a suitable and staying in traditional impersonal hotel rooms.

The hotel has very competitive rate on all extra spacious rooms bringing value to the organizations that partner with it, they also offer green season rates that are available on low season starting from November to February and further rates are available on request, including corporate and UN rates.

Owned by the Malira family, the hotel is situates on plit number 13/54 in City Center opposite World Bank Offices

