Op-Ed: Commissioner Nkosi’s contradictions should worry every Malawian
Listening to what many people in other countries including Reuters News Agency say about us as Malawians every reasonable person would get annoyed.
Some people claim that we Malawians are not analytical thinkers yet others including Reuters all us “Sleepy people”
However, when you begin to closely observe our manner of behavior you get tempted to approve the outside perception about Malawians. We are a people who generate negative energy to glorify shameful deeds.
For example, if you want to become popular in Malawi, the quickest way is to begin insulting elderly people. Shame on us! We enjoy clapping hands for fools.
Lets now talk about our bishop Mary Nkosi, a commissioner at the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC). When she appeared before Public Affairs Committee of the tippex Parliament; she was quick to trash MEC and its Chairperson Dr. Jane Mayemu Ansah, but surprisingly rated MEC’s performance with a strong credit of 70%.
It is not clear whether she believed in her own judgement or it was just an opportunity for Dr. Jane Ansah to know the type of friend she had in Bishop Mary Nkosi – a lady who used to offer herself for joint prayers whenever they felt that the situation needed divine interventions – that was during the electoral process.
The manner in which the Bishop behaved in Parliament might sound strange to other sober minded people but for some of us who know the bishop, it was her time to be a REAL Mary Nkosi.
This was a person who was a Deputy Governor at the Reserve Bank of Malawi expected to understand group dynamics -you don’t discuss issues as a group and then you go out and point fingers by isolating yourself.
When she was the second in command at the central bank she used to attack her boss exposing his weaknesses in public circles. Those who listened to her could easily tell that she was at the same time exposing her own weaknesses.
The information that she presented differ in material respect to those presented by the rest of the commissioners. The question remains; why was she the only commissioner who was being sidelined?
At the church where she ministers, she has in several occasions portrayed to be a good player in this dirty game. She masterminded the downfall of two bishops senior to her in different times. As a third-in-command she used to enjoy backbiting her spiritual bosses.
The woman is building castles in the air by seeking employment in the MCP led government that will never exist, but at the expense of relationships-Lady Mcbeth!
You are even ashamed to identify yourself by giving us your name. You claim to be a fair observer. You are shall in your analysis. Can’t you see that those who appeared after her were trying to back Jane,
The author of this article is a dpp cadet.
Go back to school my dear writer, Wangowonetsa uchitsiru wako apa.
The writer is just another DPP cadet! Mary presented facts that can’t be disputed and provided good advice to the committee. She was fighting a lone battle. How can DPP have 4 representatives and UDF 2? MCP that has been the biggest opposition party is only represented by 1. Does that make sense to you? For DDP, plus Jane Yezibeli Ansah that makes it 5. 1. Without Nkosi we could not have known that results commissioners were signing results when the Peter was already scheduled to be sworn in. 2. Complaints were being handle by a “legal team” and not… Read more »
I think you’re the stupidest analysis in Malawi.
I thought I was going to read something captivating and with substance. Mxiii.
This article is authored by a DPP Cadet. Cadetism is vividly seen in every sentence. Ukugwere uko cadet..
My take is that Mrs nkosi wanted to advance the interests of mcp and whenever she was outvoted, she became frustrated. She wanted 8 commissioners to agree with her views.
8 commissioners didn’t resign because they believed they did the right job. Only Mrs nkosi says she didn’t resign because of terminal benefits.
I salute Bishop Mary Nkosi. She is the shining example of a person with integrity in our society where joining the band wagon is easier than jumping off. She was very brave not to go along “with the wind”. It shows her conscience is alive. She listens to the Holy Spirit. It takes courage to dare stand alone. Daniel in the Bible stood alone. Sir Thomas More was beheaded because he refused to sell his soul by supporting King Henry VIII’s life style (of changing women). Just recently Mitt Romney, United States Senator refused to go along with what he… Read more »
False Bishop