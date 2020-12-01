Malawi rights groups tell Minister Chimwendo Banda resign for remarks encouraging ‘mob justice ‘
Two powerful local rights organisations have told Minister of Homeland Security, Richard Chimwendo Banda to resign following his remarks encouraging communities to use ‘mob justice ‘ on alleged perpetrators of sexual offences.
Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) and Youth and Society (YAS) say the minister’s remarks are tantamount to calling for anarchy and lawlessness in the country.
Chimwendo Banda told people at a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) rally in Mangochi on Sunday to use ‘mob justice ‘ on alleged perpetrators of defilement.
A statement signed by CHRR executive director Michael Kaiyatsa and YAS executive director Charles Kajoloweka says mob justice is a violation of the law as one is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.
The two rights organisations have since asked President Lazarus Chakwera to act by ensuring that the Ministry of Home Affairs is led by someone who respects the law.
So Kajoloweka and his friends have not issued any statement to condemn rape and defilement. All what they have done is to come out and defend the abusers just because him and his friend also like sleeping with girls. Infact Chimwendo should have told the people to kill whoever is caught sleeping with kids. If they don’t want to be killed they should have just stopped doing that. Watch out Kajoloweka and ur friend.
As much as I am yet to be impressed by Chimwendo, I’d say ma CSO mwaonjeza. Not every course of action is “resign” mukuonetsanso kuti objectivity is zero.. he shouldn’t resign but rather retract what he said and put it out the right way. I wish the law was VERY tough on such things it would keep some of these stray penises off kids private parts.
The same rights groups are the on blowing up the issue of defilements, rape and violence against women. They are just milking donors by creating bogus statistics. They follow pregnant teenagers and false them to reveal the one responsible. Watch out men. They don’t deal with the root causes. Find out why this is happening.
These Malawi Human Rights will accept when these barbaric acts have been done to their wives and children or their close relatives
Ma CSO a fake. Zoona munthu kugwirira mwana wa 5 months inuyo mukuti chani?? Rapist akang’anthidwe basi!
Chimwendo yemweyo! Kuti wawawa! Khalidwe lonyansa logwilirira litheretu.
Where is HRDC kkkkk so is it true that it was swallowed? In Malawi people don’t resign BUT an advice to the Honourable Minister is that two wrongs don’t make a right. Mob justice has got lots injustices in it. Innocent people get killed when the truth comes out the victim is already in the grave.
Mau
Chimwendo the overenthusiastic minister from the cold into the comfort zone of governing our nation. This guy was simply stressing his empathy on victims being raped by the savages who use their sexual contact with the underaged for their black rituals. Chimwendo was making a point to the rapists that their activities wouldn’t be tolerated by the innocent masses amongst whom are the victims of their evil designs. I regard Chimwendo as my man of the year as we close 2020 because he was in Salima to overhaul the employment opportunities for Malawians at management level. The system is rotten… Read more »
There is No need for the minister to resign… Infact, you are the ones who should resign from your positions.. Just eating donor money without anything to show up for
Zoona ma cso azivomereza zopusazo? Amabungwe opanda nzeru awa. Nthawi yonseyi anali cheteee kumayembekeza kuti zifike apa. Mwandikhumudwitsa inu Amabungwe. Mukuwatuma ndiye kuti ndinu kuti anthu azigwiririra tiwana. Shame on you….
akufana zocitika ndi
Cisale
Dausi
Mcaca.
acoke
acoke
acoke.
anali ku dpp hetini?
idiot bastard