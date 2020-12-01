Mchacha charged for corruption and insulting: Granted bail together with PS Kumwembe

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor (South) Charles Mchacha has been formally charged with corruption offences when he appeared before Principal Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba in Lilongwe and has since been released on bail waiting for consent from Director of Public Prosecution to proceed with the trial.

Mchacha appeared at the court together with Ministry of Defence principal secretary Bright Kumwembe who has been charged with giving false information and neglect of official duty.

DPP politician has been charged with four counts of which three are inducing public officers to perform their duties corruptly and the other count is using insulting words against Nation Publications Limited journalist Bobby Kabango and his mother.

However, the two will not take plea as Anti-Corruption Bureau is yet to get consent to prosecute from Director of Public Prosecution.

Lawyer for ACB Victor Chiwala said they need to make one more arrest in the Mchacha and Kumwembe case before starting to prosecute the matter hence it has not acquired consent to prosecute.

Chiwala said once the arrest has been made, consent will be sought and ACB will also ask the court to set date to commence trial.

Lawyer for Mchacha, Chancy Gondwe has asked the court to release the DPP regional governor unconditionally, saying his arrest was unlawful as he was arrested while on duty as member of parliament.

Gondwe argued that there is need for the chief justice to certify the matter, saying the case against him should be stayed until the certification by chief justice.

He added that in the event that the issue of certification is not considered, Mchacha and Kumwembe should be released on bail saying ACB is yet to get consent and it is not known when the consent will be ready.

The State did not object to the application for bail.

Meanwhile the court has granted bail Mchacha PS Kumwembe on conditions that they each make a deposit of K500 000 cash bond, produce one surety bonded at K500 000 noncash,

The two suspects will now have to report to ACB once every fortnight (on Friday), surrender travel documents and should not interfere with state witnesses.

