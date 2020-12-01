Malawi Prisons registers no Covid-19

Malawi Prison Service(MPS) has registered no coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on all prisons in the country.

The presidential task force on Covid-19 has been informed that there are no active virus pandemic cases currently in the country’s correctional facilities.

The country’s Covid-19 infection remains low but the government continues to warn people to keep on observing coronavirus protocols.

According to prison’s chief medical officer, Lawrence Chiwaula, the prison facilities recorded a total of 463 Covid-19 cases since registering the first case in July.

Chiwaula said this when the presidential taskforce on covid-19 visited Zomba Central Prison to appreciate interventions being taken by the facility in containing the pandemic.

Minister of Labour Ken Kandodo has since urged the prison officers not to relax in adhering to Covid-19 preventive measures.

The team, which comprised of Minister of Education Agnes NyaLonje and Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa, also visited St Luke’s Hospital in Malosa where they have encouraged health workers to stay committed in fighting the pandemic.

