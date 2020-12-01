Malawi Prisons registers no Covid-19

December 1, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi Prison Service(MPS) has registered no coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on all prisons in the country.

Employees of Pest Chem 1B Company disinfecting Maula Prison Offices –Photos by Watipaso Mzungu, Nyasa Times.

The presidential task force on Covid-19 has been informed that there are no active virus pandemic cases currently in the country’s  correctional facilities.

The country’s Covid-19 infection remains low but the government continues to warn people to keep on observing coronavirus protocols.

According to prison’s chief medical officer, Lawrence Chiwaula, the prison facilities recorded a total of 463 Covid-19 cases since registering the first case in July.

Chiwaula said this when the presidential taskforce on covid-19 visited Zomba Central Prison to appreciate interventions being taken by the facility in containing the pandemic.

Minister of Labour Ken Kandodo has since urged the prison officers not to relax in adhering to Covid-19 preventive measures.

The team, which comprised of Minister of Education Agnes NyaLonje and Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa, also visited St Luke’s Hospital in Malosa where they have encouraged health workers to stay committed in fighting the pandemic.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Man gets18 years jail term for defiling sister in-law

A court in Mangochi has sentenced a 30-year-old rapist to 18 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling sister in-law....

Close