Man gets18 years jail term for defiling sister in-law

A court in Mangochi has sentenced a 30-year-old rapist to 18 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling sister in-law.

The court heard that King Mussa forced himself on the 15-year-olfd girl when the wife was away from home.

Banda pleaded not guilty to the charges upon which the state paraded three witnesses.

In mitigation, Mussa asked for leniency stating that he is a bread winner for his family but the state quashed his plea arguing such cases are on the increase despite government and stakeholders relentlessly working towards uplifting rights of the girl child.

When passing judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Joshua Nkhono concurred with the state and passed the sentence as a lesson to him and other would-be offenders.

Mussa hails from Malenga Village, Traditional Authority Chilipa in Mangochi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares