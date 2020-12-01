Court adjourns indefinitely DPP “rebels” case to allow Nankhumwa, Mutharika mend fences

The High Court in Lilongwe has adjourned indefinitely a case in which leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa and three other Democrat Progressive Party (DPP) “rebels” dragged the party to court for expelling them from the opposition party.

Nankhumwa, DPP Secretary-general Grezelder Jeffrey, DPP treasurer Jappie Mhango and Mulanje West MP Yusuf Nthenda got an injunction to challenge their expulsion.

The indifinite adjournment comes barely a day after Nankhumwa met DPP leader Peter Mutharika, the first ever of such meeting since Nankhumwa fell off with his party.

Both parties this morning asked the court to adjourn the matter indefinitely to give room for discussions.

High Court judge Kenyata Nyirenda has since adjourned the matter so that the parties discuss the matter and resolve it amicably.

Peter Mutharika took over the leadership of DPP after the death of his brother, Bingu wa Mutharika, in April 2012. He led the party to victory in the May 2014 Tripartite Elections.

