Court adjourns indefinitely DPP “rebels” case to allow Nankhumwa, Mutharika mend fences

December 1, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

The High Court in Lilongwe has adjourned indefinitely a case in which leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa and  three other Democrat Progressive Party (DPP) “rebels” dragged the party to court for expelling them from the opposition party.

Nankhumwa, DPP Secretary-general Grezelder Jeffrey, DPP treasurer Jappie Mhango and Mulanje West MP Yusuf Nthenda got an injunction to challenge their expulsion.

The indifinite adjournment comes barely a day after Nankhumwa met DPP leader Peter Mutharika, the first ever of such meeting since Nankhumwa fell off with his party.

Both parties this morning asked the court to adjourn the matter indefinitely to give room for discussions.

High Court judge Kenyata Nyirenda has since adjourned the matter so that the parties discuss the matter and resolve it amicably.

Peter Mutharika took over the leadership of DPP after the death of his brother, Bingu wa Mutharika, in April 2012. He led the party to victory in the May 2014 Tripartite Elections.

Alamu Pumani Mwakalamba
Alamu Pumani Mwakalamba
5 hours ago

mukumpopa nankhumwa wopanda nzeru. Anyway dpp will never come back to state houses. You will end up in parliament.

0
Reply
Moya
Moya
6 hours ago

As long as Peter is still holding on to presidency of DPP they will be mending fence wa tsekela soon or later chiswe chidya and will fall again..its just a matter if time. Focus on long term, solid brick fence that’s what these youngsters are trying to work on Mr. old Man.

-1
Reply
Keen Observer
Keen Observer
7 hours ago

That’s the way to go

0
Reply
