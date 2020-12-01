Minister Chimwendo faulted for inciting mob justice
Homeland Security minister Richard Chimwendo Banda has come under intense fire for telling people to take the law into their hands when they catch suspected rapists.
Chimwendo Banda is heard in a video clip recorded at a political rally in Mangochi over the weekend telling people to administer mob justice on those caught raping women and defiling girls.
“Beat them up. Do all you can. We, at the police, must have already dealt suspects,” said Chimwendo Banda amid ululations and hand clapping from the crowd.
This is in response to the growing incidents of rape and defilement in the country.
But some Malawians have blamed the minister for inciting lawlessness in the country.
Writing in social media platforms, the people said all suspects should be surrendered to police where they would be taken to courts for prosecution.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Wait until he is a suspect. He will be measured by the same meter he has drawn.
I can’t believe the whole minster advocating mob justice! What a shame!
Mob justice is good. Criminals must be eliminated basi. They are a burden to the society. Chimwendo chose a wrong platform to say this unfortunately.
Until someone deliberately wrongly implicates you or your relative and subjects you to mob justice. Then we will see how good you think it is.
nduna yopanda nzeru iyi chitsilu cha munthu nde chimwendoyo
Oh yes these beasts require stiff punishment.Do not relent Mr CHIMWENDO.Rape is real trumatic and the victims cannot erase the act from their mind.In the Arab world they can even hang them in public.
Pokhapa Chidzanja Banda ndiye wandilankhulila Bo.
Wogwililira,palinso china chomwe wapolisi angamufufuze kupatula zomwe anthuwo achitila umboni poona?
Reckless guy….uyu posachedwa asiya matama
These governing amateurs are a national disgrace.
There is something wrong with the choice of ministers the Tonse Alliance leadership made. Each passing day we hear about their substandard delivery of the expected responsibilities. Is the problem with the appointing authority or the appointees are excited with their jobs, lack of proper understanding/lack of education or both? The disturbing thing is that these good for nothing people are getting paid my tax for leading the country astray, ndiye ku Canaan kuja tikafikaaaaa? aChair once jokingly told you that “running government is serious business” ndi izi ntchito kunena zoduka mutu basi kumangoyankhula pa TV/Radio. Nonsense and a wastage… Read more »