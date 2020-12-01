Minister Chimwendo faulted for inciting mob justice

December 1, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 23 Comments

Homeland Security minister Richard Chimwendo Banda has come under intense fire for telling people to take the law into their hands when they catch suspected rapists.

Minister Chimwendo Banda: Whack the suspects before taking them to police

Chimwendo Banda is heard in a video clip recorded at a political rally in Mangochi over the weekend telling people to administer mob justice on those caught raping women and defiling girls.

“Beat them up. Do all you can. We, at the police, must have already dealt suspects,” said Chimwendo Banda amid ululations and hand clapping from the crowd.

This is in response to the  growing incidents of rape and defilement in the country.

But some Malawians have blamed the minister  for inciting lawlessness in the country.

Writing in social media platforms, the people said all suspects should be surrendered to police where they would be taken to courts for prosecution.

23 Comments
Johnson
Johnson
2 hours ago

Wait until he is a suspect. He will be measured by the same meter he has drawn.

Amuna Kudambo
Amuna Kudambo
4 hours ago

I can’t believe the whole minster advocating mob justice! What a shame!

Alamu Pumani Mwakalamba
Alamu Pumani Mwakalamba
5 hours ago

Mob justice is good. Criminals must be eliminated basi. They are a burden to the society. Chimwendo chose a wrong platform to say this unfortunately.

BigMan
BigMan
4 hours ago
Reply to  Alamu Pumani Mwakalamba

Until someone deliberately wrongly implicates you or your relative and subjects you to mob justice. Then we will see how good you think it is.

never4gve
never4gve
5 hours ago

nduna yopanda nzeru iyi chitsilu cha munthu nde chimwendoyo

Ndafera Nkhande
Ndafera Nkhande
5 hours ago

Oh yes these beasts require stiff punishment.Do not relent Mr CHIMWENDO.Rape is real trumatic and the victims cannot erase the act from their mind.In the Arab world they can even hang them in public.

Gwede Mantashe
Gwede Mantashe
6 hours ago

Pokhapa Chidzanja Banda ndiye wandilankhulila Bo.
Wogwililira,palinso china chomwe wapolisi angamufufuze kupatula zomwe anthuwo achitila umboni poona?

ignatius
ignatius
6 hours ago
  • Very embarrasing and unministerial comments
Segwe
Segwe
6 hours ago

Reckless guy….uyu posachedwa asiya matama

Patrick Phiri
Patrick Phiri
6 hours ago

These governing amateurs are a national disgrace.

Mbwenu Naluta
Mbwenu Naluta
6 hours ago

There is something wrong with the choice of ministers the Tonse Alliance leadership made. Each passing day we hear about their substandard delivery of the expected responsibilities. Is the problem with the appointing authority or the appointees are excited with their jobs, lack of proper understanding/lack of education or both? The disturbing thing is that these good for nothing people are getting paid my tax for leading the country astray, ndiye ku Canaan kuja tikafikaaaaa? aChair once jokingly told you that “running government is serious business” ndi izi ntchito kunena zoduka mutu basi kumangoyankhula pa TV/Radio. Nonsense and a wastage… Read more »

