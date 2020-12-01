Minister Chimwendo faulted for inciting mob justice

Homeland Security minister Richard Chimwendo Banda has come under intense fire for telling people to take the law into their hands when they catch suspected rapists.

Chimwendo Banda is heard in a video clip recorded at a political rally in Mangochi over the weekend telling people to administer mob justice on those caught raping women and defiling girls.

“Beat them up. Do all you can. We, at the police, must have already dealt suspects,” said Chimwendo Banda amid ululations and hand clapping from the crowd.

This is in response to the growing incidents of rape and defilement in the country.

But some Malawians have blamed the minister for inciting lawlessness in the country.

Writing in social media platforms, the people said all suspects should be surrendered to police where they would be taken to courts for prosecution.

