Malawi rolls out K38bn cash handouts to combat coronavirus impact

April 30, 2020 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi government on Thursday officially launched  an emergency cash transfer programme targeting about 1 million people and small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which  President Arthur Peter Mutharika  announced  on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Mwanamvekha (L) and other dignitaries  as Malawi  launches  an emergency cash transfer programme targeting about 1 million people and small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic

Mutharika  announced  about the  emergency cash transfer programme for the poorest people in what is one of the world’s poorest countries ,  as government is tragetting 172,000 households, who will receive  K35 0000 monthly payment equivalent to almost $50 (£40) through mobile money transfer from Friday.

Finance and Economic Planning minister Joseph Mwanamvekha  said  K38 billion has been set aside for the cash aid and  the identified household will get the money for six months.

He said the amount is based on the prevailing government minimum wage rate for  the low-income country, which so far seen has 37 positive cases of COVID-19 and three deaths. The first cases were announced on 2 April.

“As President Professor Peter Mutharika said in his national address, this emergency cash transfer programme  will strengthen livelihoods during the coronavirus crisis,”  said Mwanamvekha.

He government wants to prevent harm to the poorest and most vulnerable of society as curbs to life are going to be strictly enforces to prevent spread of the virus pandemic .

Leader of opposition in Parliament Robin Lowe welcomed the launch of the cash aide as he attended the launch representing opposition parties as a member of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19.

The World Bank said last week it had approved a $37 million funding package to help Malawi respond to the coronavirus.

