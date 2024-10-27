Malawi Scorchers’ Semifinal Hopes Dwindle After Narrow Win Over Madagascar

The Malawi Scorchers face a challenging path to the semifinals of the COSAFA Women’s Championship 2024 following a narrow 1-0 victory over Madagascar. In order to advance, they must secure a convincing win in their final group match against Mauritius.

Currently, the Scorchers sit second in Group B, where only the top team advances to the knockout stage. Botswana leads the group after a commanding 5-0 victory over Mauritius, leaving both Botswana and Malawi with four points. The Scorchers must win by a large margin, hoping for Botswana to lose against Madagascar, who put up a tough fight in their match against Malawi.

Asimenye Simwaka scored early in the match, putting the Scorchers ahead. Although she had opportunities to score again, Madagascar’s goalkeeper, Verasantatra Diana, kept the scoreline close. Just before halftime, Malagasy striker Marie Sarah had a chance to equalize but was thwarted by Malawi’s keeper, Mercy Sikelo.

In the second half, Madagascar came close to leveling the score with a shot from Aimme Christina, but it went wide. The Scorchers continued to push for a second goal but struggled to capitalize on their chances as time ran out.

In the earlier match at Madibaz Stadium, Botswana showcased their strength with Yaone Modise scoring a hat-trick, making her one of the tournament’s standout players. The Mares’ dominant performance included additional goals from Keitumetse Dithebe and Ontlametse Gaonyadiwe, while their goalkeeper, Sedilame Bosija, displayed impressive skills in keeping a clean sheet.

With the final group matches approaching, the Scorchers’ hopes of advancing hinge on their performance against Mauritius and the outcome of Botswana’s match against Madagascar.

