Undule Urges Citizens to Provide Information on Plane Crash

Malawi’s respected Governance and Human Rights Advocate, Undule Mwakasungula, has called on citizens to actively provide information and testimonies regarding the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of former Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others.

This appeal follows President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s announcement of a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the accident, which occurred on June 10 when a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) aircraft crashed into a hill in Chikangawa Forest, Mzimba. The incident resulted in the deaths of all nine passengers, including former First Lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri.

President Chakwera had initially promised to establish the Commission but faced criticism for delays in doing so. Mwakasungula acknowledged the public’s growing impatience but emphasized that the formation of the Commission demonstrates the President’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

“One key aspect of this Commission is its credible membership. The chosen individuals have proven records in their fields, including Mr. Sylvester Namiwa, a vocal advocate for the Commission’s establishment. His participation presents a unique opportunity for him to contribute valuable insights about this tragedy,” Mwakasungula noted.

He encouraged public involvement in the inquiry, urging individuals with information to come forward and assist the Commission. “Many have expressed their views on the incident, and I hope they will proactively share their testimonies,” he added.

Despite his initial hesitations regarding the effectiveness of such inquiries—stemming from past experiences where recommendations were not acted upon—Mwakasungula expressed hope that this Commission would yield meaningful outcomes. He emphasized that the recommendations should be taken seriously by the President to ensure thorough addressing of the accident and promote national healing and unity.

“I pray that the findings will clarify what happened and serve as a tool for national reflection and growth. This tragedy should inspire us to learn, unite, and move forward together as a nation,” Mwakasungula concluded.

