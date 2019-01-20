Malawi secures K262 million for Limbe-Marka railway rehabilitation

Government says the reconstruction of Limbe –Marka railway line will commence soon because it has secured $365 000 (about K262 million) for the project.

Ministry of Transport and Public Works Railway Services Department Director Geoffrey Magwede made the announcement during a meeting with Nsanje District Council development service committee on the commencement of the construction works.

Magwede said the National Transport Master Plan agitates for more transportation of cargo through railway and marine to reduce costs hence the need to rehabilitate the railway line which has been idle for years.

“Transporting cargo through road has proved to be expensive. The country will be saving over K44 billion annually once the National Transport Master Plan is executed,” Magwede said.

Magwede bemoaned the tendency of theft of railway facilities and encroachment, saying the malpractice was a major setback to the development of railway network in the country.

“Let me appeal to people not to encroach on railway line and those along the facility to peacefully pave way for the reconstruction project.

“There will not be any compensation because the occupied land is meant for the railway line,” Magwede said.

Senior Chief Malemia hailed government for the railway line rehabilitation saying it will benefit people in Nsanje and the country at large.

“We have always wanted the railway line to be in operation. Nsanje produces more products which fail to reach Blantyre due to lack of cheaper means of transport.

“The rehabilitation of the railway line will boost socio-economic activities in Nsanje District,” Malemia said.

The Limbe – Marka railway line was constructed in 1908 but stopped functioning in 1987 after being washed away by floods.

